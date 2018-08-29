Asiad bronze medallist N Roshibina given warm reception at Moirang

Our Correspondent

Bishnupur, Aug 28 : Naorem Roshibina who bagged a bronze medal for India in the sanshou event (wushu) at the ongoing 18th Asian Games was given a warm reception today at Kwasiphai Bazar community hall by Kwasiphai Gram Panchayat and local residents.

The reception ceremony was graced by L Radhakishore Singh, MLA Oinam Kendra as chief guest; Govindas Konthoujam, MLA, Bishnupur AC as president and Th Dilip Meitei, Member, 5 Nachou Zilla Parishad; Th Ahanbi Devi, Pradhan, Khoijuman Kwasiphai GP; N Jadu Singh, Pradhan, Nachou Gram Panchayat; Salam Jiban Singh, social worker; Hanjabam Jaydev Sharma, vice president, Wushu Association of Manipur; Vaiphei, joint secretary of Wushu Association of Manipur; M Premkumar Singh, Coach SAI SAG and M Ronel Singh, Wushu Coach, NIS as guests of honour.

Roshibina, who bagged the bronze after losing 0-1 to her Chinese counterpart in the 60 kg semi-finals on August 22, was feted by locals with garlands on her way to the reception venue. She was also honoured and encouraged with mementos, presents and cash incentives during the reception ceremony.

Sharing the account of her journey, Roshibina expressed satisfaction on winning the bronze medal though her actual target was to clinch gold medal. Asian junior champion, Roshibina also credited her success to the coaches who helped mould and shape her career on the occasion.

Coach M Premkumar who accompanied her at the games remarked that Roshibina is a hard working and determined fighter who gave her best shot on every occasion. Her achievement not only made the State of Manipur proud but the entire country, he added.

N Roshibina is the daughter of Naorem Damu and Naorem Ongbi Romila Devi of Kwasiphai Mayai Leikai of Bishnupur District. Roshibina was among 4 players in the Indian wushu squad who finished for bronze medals on August 22 while M Gyandash who was also in the team part from missed out on bronze medal to Myanmar’s Ko Ko Nyein Chan. 6 wushu players from Manipur were in the 13 member Indian squad.