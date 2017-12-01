Asian Cup Jeet-Kune-Do Championship Manipuri players bag 10 gold, 3 silver medals

Yairipok, Nov 30: Eleven Manipuri players who represented India at the Asian Cup Jeet-Kune-Do Champion-ship, 2017 that was held from November 24 to 28 in Pattaya, Thailand brought home 10 gold and 3 silver medals.

The players and officials arrived at the Imphal Airport today to a rousing welcome. Later in the day, a reception committee of the Youth Development Committee Yairipok Khoirom and well-wishers received them including coach Dr Moirangthem Ibomcha at the Yairipok Bishnunahaa Mayai Leikai community hall.

The medal-winning jeet-kune-do players included:

Men:

Keisham Lanchenba (light contact 30kg, one gold, one silver), Arubam Tennison Meetei (35 kg, one gold) Moirangthem Kelvin and Ch. Ningthem (50 kg, one gold each), W. Hemlet Meitei (full contact 40 kg, one silver) Victoroy Oinam (51kg, one gold), N. Hitler (55 kg, one silver and O. Rishikanta (66 kg, one gold).

Women:

Toijam Anjana (light contact 45kg, one gold), Kabita Longjam (50 kg, one gold).

In form competition senior men’s category, O. Sanayai won two gold medals.

In this Asian Cup Championship, Dr. M Ibomcha Meitei participated as India Team coach and in total, India bagged 14 gold and 6 silver medals.

All the medal winners will represent India at the World Cup Jeet-kune-do Championship.

Moirangthem Kelvin was later warmly received by the United Youth Progressive Organisation (UNYPO) of Kakching Chumnang Leikai. Belonging to this locality, he is the son of M Somendrajit and Nomita.

The Okram Youth Club also organised a reception programme for gold-medallist Okram Rishikanta at the Okram Community Hall.