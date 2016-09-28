Aspiring candidate stresses on eco-tourism

UKHRUL, Sep 27: NPF aspirING candidate, Hopingson A Shimray has pledged that his main priority will be the development of Eco-Tourism, particularly in Ukhrul district. Addressing the media at the office of UDWJA, he stressed on alternative methods of shifting towards horticulture, away from the traditional practises of Jhum cultivation, by introducing exotic fruits for large scale production. Ukhrul has favourable conditions for horticulture, he added. Hopingson A Shimray said that he has visited more than 70 villages under Kasom, Phungyar and Kamjong of Ukhrul district, to garner their support for the forthcoming State Assembly election to be held in 2017. He claimed that people from 43 A/C Phungyar want change in the governance system with a focus on ensuring equal development. This is primarily due to the communication gap between the public leader and the people, he observed.

Hopinson further said that the NPF would strengthen Article 371 (C) to ensure the rights of tribal people and added that NPF’s objective is to protect and safeguard the rights of Nagas, who are struggling for self-determination. He concluded by saying that the Framework Agreement signed between GoI and NSCN (IM) should see a solution soon.