Assailant remanded

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 5: Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal East, today, remanded one Khumanthem Khomei (52) into judicial custody for attacking police personnel and injuring the OC of Heingang police by pelting stones at them while the police were carrrying out a drive against illegal dice gambling (Lagao) at Heingang Makha Leikai in the night of October 31.

Khumanthem Khomei s/o Kokngang of Thang-meiband Yumnam Leikai (presently staying at Hei-ngang Chingya) was pro- duced before the Court after five days in police custody along with a prayer for further judicial custody remand, by the IO of the case.

The IO, through the APP, submitted that on October 31, a team of Heingang PS, led by OC Inspector Rai-kumar went for patrolling as a part of the preventive measures and drive against illegal dice gambling /Lagao in the localities under the jurisdiction of Heingang PS.

When the police team tried to bust a gambling crowd and arrest the culprits at around 8.20 pm same day, some unknown persons intentionally obstruc- ted and assaulted the police team by pelting stones and using sharp and deadly weapons.

During the attack, Inspector Raikumar sustained grievous injuries on his forehead and was evacuated to PHC Heingang for medical treatment and a sou moto case was registered against the accused individuals.

During the course of investigation, the accused Khumanthem Khomei was arrested at around 9.40 pm the same day and during police interrogation he admitted that he had committed the crime along with his associates, the IO submitted and added that he was still concealing the names of his associate.

It was further submitted that if the accused is released on bail then he will definitely hamper the investigation.

After the Court heard the submission of the APP and the counsel of the accused (who filed a police remand objection prayer), it expressed satisfaction at the prayer of the IO and thus remanded the accused into judicial custody till November 19.