Assam protests Naga pact

Guwahati, Nov 7

Several organisations on Monday organised a sit-in in front of the Charaideo Deputy Commissioner’s office as a protest against the Framework Agreement singed between the Centre and the NSCN (I-M).



The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, All Tai Ahom Students’ Union and Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad were among the organisations which participated in the protest demanding the Centre to make the agreement public.

The Centre and the NSCN (I-M) are negotiating a solution to the Naga problem since 1997. The two parties signed a Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015. There have been various media reports on the agreement but the Centre has not come out with a clear answer to remove the misgivings surrounding it.

NSCN (I-M) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah had said at the “38th Republic Day” of the Government of People’s Republic of Nagalim at Camp Hebron near Dimapur in March this year : “The Framework Agreement recognises the unique history, identity, sovereignty, territories of the Nagas. It also recognises the legitimate right of the Nagas to integration of all Naga territories.”

AJYCP general secretary Palash Changmai criticised the State Government allegedly for not taking a strong stand against the Framework Agreement.

He demanded a special Assembly session on the issue. Organisations like the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti and political parties like the Congress and AIUDF had earlier demanded a special session on the issue.

“We strongly oppose the Framework Agreement as there have been reports that Assam will lose land through it. Why the Centre is unwilling to make the Framework Agreement public ? We demand the Centre to make the agreement public immediately,” Changmai said.

Changmai criticised the Assam Government for its alleged failure to secure its border areas with Nagaland. “Because of the State Government’s failure Naga people have encroached upon Assam’s land near the border. The encroached land is now referred as disputed land,” he said.

The KMSS’s Jorhat district committee too staged a dharna in front of the Mariani revenue circle office under Titabar subdivision in Jorhat on Monday on the same issue. Courtesy The Telegraph