Assam Rifles conducts lecture on lifestyle diseases

Imphal, Dec 12: Personnel of 4 Assam Rifles of 28 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) as part of its constant endeavor to provide helping hand to the villagers conducted a lecture on “Lifestyle Disease” in Sajik Tampak, Chandel district. The endeavor emphasized on the importance of health, various life style diseases and its preventions.

The lecture included short educational clips on the various health related issues to keep it interesting. The event was attended by 34 male, 16 female and four children.

The attendees were greatly benefited by the information provided and were appreciative of the steps taken by 4 Assam Rifles. The lecture culminated with interaction between villagers and Assam Rifles, said a statement issued by AR PRO.

Assam Rifles apprehends PREPAK(Pro) cadre

11 Assam Rifles of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) apprehended a PREPAK (PRO) cadre, named SS Maj Ningomban Prem Kumar @ Apamba @ Sureh @ Jiten of PREPAK(PRO), aged 45 years, son of Ningomban Kala, resident of Wabagai Makha Leikai, Thoubal hiding in a house at Ward No 7, Moreh for the last few days while he was attempting to flee from the house on Dec 11 afternoon. The individual and recovered items were later handed over to Moreh police station.