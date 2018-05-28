Assam Rifles distribute solar street lights

IMPHAL, May 27: In continuation of its welfare activities, 11 Assam Rifles of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) organized the inauguration ceremony of providing of 12 solar street lights at Chongjang village, Moreh, Tengnoupal district, under BADP (Border Area Development Programme) for the financial year 2016-17 today.

Under this project, 12 solar street lights were installed outside the houses of the villagers, which negated the problems of safety and security being faced by the villagers due to irregular power supply in the area after sunset.

This welfare scheme was inaugurated by 11 Assam Rifles and this endeavour received huge appreciation from village chief of Chongjang and the local populace for the assistance provided by Assam Rifles to the villagers and for ensuring lighting up the village