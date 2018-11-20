Assam Rifles hosts Ningol Chakkouba

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 19 : As in previous years, IGAR (South) celebrated Ningol Chakkouba festival, wherein more than 270 women various walks of life and communities of the State were invited.

Maj Gen KP Singh, IGAR (South), extended a traditional welcome to the Ningols and the womenfolk offered ‘Athenpot’ to the rank and file of IGAR (S), said the PRO of Assam Rifles in a statement today.

The event started with the lighting of lamp by Padmashree Ksh Thouranishabi Devi, K Pishak Devi, Kumari Asha Wangnam, Prof Rose Mangshi Haokip (Kuki), Farida Begum, Rachna Singh.

The cultural programme during the occasion witnessed performances by various renowned artists from the State, including welcome song by Ramesh Tongbram, musical tribute to Ningol Oibi, sung by Jasmin Leivon Kom, musical unity dance by Mekola Nachom, song by Sunita Nepram.

Prominent Ningols addressed the audience conveying their gratitude and appreciation on behalf of their communities to the Assam Rifles for partaking in their customs and traditions and organizing the function.

25 women achievers from different fields were also felicitated by Maj Gen KP Singh on the occassion.

The IG in his message, appreciated the invaluable contributions of the Manipuri women in all walks of life and added that it was an honour to host the Ningols. He appealed to the Ningols to continue their inimitable role in maintaining peace, development and harmony in the society.

The General Officer also emphasized that the State is undergoing a positive transformation and in this the women can make immense difference.

On behalf of the participants, women speakers expressed gratitude to the gesture of the Assam Rifles to strengthen the brother-sister bond and emphasized that the cordial relationship between the security forces and the society will always play a positive role in ensuring sustainable peace & prosperity in the State.

The event was conducted in true Manipuri tradition with everyone eating the traditional Manipuri meal on plantain leaves and the Assam Rifles Officers and Men attired in Pheijoms serving the Ningols.