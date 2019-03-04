Assam tour

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 4: A team comprising of 60 individuals, embarked on an exposure visit to Assam to experience first-hand the sericulture activities taken up in the State (Assam) under the North East Region Textiles Promotion Scheme (NERTPS) under the Ministry of Textiles.

The team was flagged off from the Project Management Office of Manipur Sericulture Office, Sangaipat, by Sericulture Director S Kunjakishore. Speaking to media persons on the sideline of the event, Kunjakishore said that the team which was flagged off today consisted of 50 students of Sericulture Training Institute, Kwakta and 10 sericulture farmers. They will go on a five day trip to the areas covered by Bodoland Territorial Council, Assam, as well as various other locations of the State which are prime hot-spots for sericulture activities. Replying to a query, Kunjakishore said that Assam is the top producer of silk in the country and the State also has a large number of eri mills. An eri spinning mill will also be established in Manipur at Sangaipat at the earliest, he added.