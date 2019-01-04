Assembly staff

IMPHAL, Jan 3: Officers and staff of Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat have been instructed to attend their offices in time tomorrow in view of the Prime Minister’s visit.

An office memorandum issued by Assembly Secretary M Ramani all employees of the Assembly Secretariat including Electricity and PWD staff attached to the Secretariat to attend their offices in time tomorrow.

It said that due departmental proceedings would be initiated against employees who do not attend their offices or are late.

Notably, the General Administrative Department issued a circular yesterday whereby employees of all departments and directorates located within Imphal area were directed to attend the public rally to be addressed by the Prime Minister tomorrow at Hapta Kangjeibung without fail.