Assistance handed over

IMPHAL, Sep 16: Maisnam Ibotombi Memorial Trust and his family members donated ration items to Old Age Home, Mongshangei today. Trust representative Maisnam Chinglemba said that the assistance was provided in connection with the completion of five months after Ibotombi’s death. The trust would continue to provide more aid to the home and take up many social activities in future as well.
Previous Post
Aadhar enrolment
Aadhar enrolment
Next Post
General body meeting
General body meeting
Leave a Reply