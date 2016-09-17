September 17, 2016 01:03 am

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

Assistance handed over

IMPHAL, Sep 16: Maisnam Ibotombi Memorial Trust and his family members donated ration items to Old Age Home, Mongshangei today. Trust representative Maisnam Chinglemba said that the assistance was provided in connection with the completion of five months after Ibotombi’s death. The trust would continue to provide more aid to the home and take up many social activities in future as well.

