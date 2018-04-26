Assistance pours in for orphaned girls

By Our Staff Reporter

Imphal, Apr 25 : Financial aid and assistance continues to pour in for the two little girls, whose mother and infant brother were killed during a road accident while transporting the dead body of their father.

Producer of Shumang Leela group Mami Artists Association, Kh Inaoba also announced to open fixed deposit accounts in the name of the two girls.

Kh Inaoba visited the girls at their Awang Sekmai Parao residence and collected the necessary documents for opening the bank accounts after meeting the youth club and Meira Paibis of the locality.

Speaking to media persons, Inaoba said that two fixed deposit account (Rs 15000 each) will be opened for the two girls tomorrow, until they reach the age of 20 so that they can use the money as they wish when they reach maturity.

He said that he heard the unfortunate news through social media while he was outside the State and at that moment he felt that he needed to do something for the girls.

Inaoba also lauded former Minister Haokholet Kipgen for providing Rs 5000 to open the accounts of the two girls and added that he has plans to establish a home specially for the orphans whose parents passed away due to a road accident. It may be mentioned that the unfortunate accident occurred on April 11 at Tendongyan, along Imphal-Dimapur road.

Huidrom (o) Kanao (35) and her nine months old son, who were travelling in an auto carrying the dead body of Huidrom Rakesh of Awang Sekmai Parao (who had died due to an illness at RIMS), were killed when the auto collided with a truck. Two other family members as well as the auto driver are still undergoing treatment.

The people of the locality are currently looking after the two girls, one aged 12 and the other aged 9.

On the other hand, advisor of Paraokhomba Development Association, Meihoubam Manoj expressed gratitude to the 108 parties, including private organisations, NGOs, families and well wishers, who have provided financial aids for the two girls till now. He informed that a public meeting will be held on April 27, at 11.30 am, to discuss the future of the surviving children and appealed to all the parties, CSOs, organisations etc to take part in the meeting.