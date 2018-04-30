Assn warns

IMPHAL, Apr 29: The Joint Administrative Council All Manipur Under Five Tonne Passenger Service has threatened to launch various forms of agitation if the authority concerned fails to revoke the decisions taken by the Traffic Regulation and Parking Committee (TRPC) on April 20.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, the council’s convenor L Somorendro said that the council as well as other organisations concerned held a meeting today and adopted many resolutions.

He explained that as per the resolutions, if the authority concerned fails to revoke the decisions adopted on April 20 by TRPC, the associations will launch intense agitation.

He further demanded the authority concerned to come up with facilities for providing e-rickshaw or any such vehicles instead of the diesel autos as well as to provide a proper vehicle conversion policy.