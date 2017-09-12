Association condoles

IMPHAL, Sep 11: All Manipur Senior Citizens Welfare Association, Mongsangei Makha Leikai has condoled the demise of its founder vice-president and member Aring Leisan who breathed his last on September 6 at his home town at Phunyar Wakha.

The association in a press release said Aring Leisan enjoyed working with the association and stood as an unstinted supporter for its cause all throughout.

It said he was a follower of (L) Rishang Keishing, former MP and Chief Minister.

Aring Leisan always tried to spread the tenet of equality and fraternity amongst the hills and the plain. To him, there was no discrimination between hill and plain people. Death of such a noble and secular minded senior citizen is an irreparable loss for all the peace loving people, the association said.

Members of the association in a condolence meeting held on September 7 at the Old Age Home complex observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

The members also shared the grief of the bereaved family.