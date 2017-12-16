Association urges

Jiribam: Members of Jiri College Employees Association, while meeting the Deputy Commissioner of Jiribam on occasion of People’s day, addressed the grievances of Jiri College today.

The members stated that the College, despite being upgraded to a Government College , has not completed the necessary file process of the employees which could lead to fund-lapse for the school.

After relaying the emergence of the College and the grievances of the association, the DC assured to send a report to the Chief Minister and added that he would inform the association as soon as CM writes back.

The association lauded the kind gesture and cooperation of the DC.