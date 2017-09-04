IMPHAL, Sep 3: Bharat Swabhiman (Trust) and Patanjali Yoga Samiti Imphal organised a 100-Hour Assistant Yoga Teachers’ Training Camp at the Flash Mandap Complex, Wahengbam Leikai today.
Dr A Guneshwar, director, AYUSH, Basudeva, chief patron, Bharat Swabhiman (Trust), W Shamjai, president, All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union, Dr Y Lukhoi, Additional Director, AYUSH and others attended the camp as dignitaries.
Asst Yoga Teachers’ Training Camp
