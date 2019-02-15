ASUK imposes ‘curfew’ around exam centres

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 14: As a part of its Campaign for National Regeneration (CNR), the Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK) has imposed ‘curfew’ within 200 metres of all exam centres of the Class X and Class XII exams which begin from February 18 and 20.

A press release issued by CNR Special Task Force Commander K Deepak said that candidates as well as invigilators should not take any material/device such as text books, hand written notes, I-pad, mobile phone, camera etc which may be as unfair means in the exams into the exam hall. Invigilators should not help students nor should they allow students copy from notes or each other, it asserted.

If any invigilator defies these restrictions, the OCs concerned of the particular examination centres would be held accountable, ASUK said. It also asked all the people not to pose any hindrance to Council/Board/flying squads when they take up any disciplinary action including expulsion of candidates who resort to unfair means. It added that no one should circulate original or hoax question papers of the upcoming examinations through social media or other means. STF would take up befitting action if anyone defies these restrictions, it added.