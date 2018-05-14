ATCAM warns Government

SENAPATI, May 13

The All Tribal Contractors’ Association, Manipur (ATCAM) today warned the State Government that it will launch stringent agitation following various grievances of the association.

According to a press release issued by the secretary ATCAM Ringo Haorei, the Chief Minister had in November 2017 assured the contractors that their grievances including the release of pending liabilities for the period of 1995-2010 and revival of refund system of fixed earnest money deposit of the enlisted contractors will be addressed.

But there is no development regarding the matter, said the statement of the association today.

The association appealed the Chief Minister to deliver his assurances at the earliest and warned that the it will launch agitation if the Government fails.