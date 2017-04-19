Athletes selected

IMPHAL, Apr 17: A total of 13 triathletes/aquathletes have been selected to represent Manipur in the age group junior National Triathlon/Aquathlon championships 2017 to be held on June 3 and 4 at Balewadi, Pune, Maharastra.

The selected players in the boys group-I during a trial held on April 16 at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex are S Naocha Singh (18), L Bijenkumar (18) and L Robinson Meitei (18) while selected players in the group II are T Rabikanta (16) and Y Tondonba (16).

The selected players in the group III boys category are Rajkumar Robert (13) and M Avinash Singh (12).

In the girls group I, the selected players are Ksh Sonam (18) and H Joyshree (17) while the selected players in the group II are Th Saya (16) and S Sonali (15). Velena A (13) and L Chanu (12) are selected in the group III.

The team will leave Imphal on May 28.

Besides, Deven and Ch Rani Devi will accompany the team as manager and coach respectively, according to a statement.

