IMPHAL, Sep 25 : In recognition of Manipur as ” Sports Power House” of India, an academy of one of the leading Spanish professional football clubs based in Madrid, Atletico de Madrid Academy came all the way from Spain to hunt some prospective U-14 boys from the State.

It is learnt that the academy conducted trials for Manipur on September 21 and 22 and the players who got selected would be taken to Madrid and trained for 3 years. The academy is also currently scouting talents in other parts of India with special focus on North East States.

The scouting of the players was conducted with full assistance from Tata Trust and all funding for the selected boys will be borne by the trust. It may be mentioned that Tata Trust has been running several grassroots football centres since last year after CM N Biren invited Tata Trust to help develop the game of football in the State.