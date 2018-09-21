ATRPFM for floor test

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 20: The All Tribal Rights Protection Forum Manipur (ATRPFM) has submitted a petition to the Governor to conduct the election of ADC Chairman, Churachandpur through a floor test at the earliest

A press release issued by the general secretary of ATRPFM today mentioned that the memorandum explained that the ex-Chairman of Churachandpur ADC had tendered his resignation from the office on July 27 and the Governor had accepted the resignation on July 30.

Accordingly, a new Chairman should have been elected within a short period from the date of the resignation so that the functioning of the said ADC is not hampered. However, due to political biasness of some legislators, the election of a Chairman has not been held till date which is arbitrary, biased and unconstitutional, it alleged. As a result, Churachandpur ADC has remained non-functional for the last one month and 23 three days which is very unfortunate, it mentioned and added that the issue has become all that more confusing with the constitution of a Cabinet Sub-Committee (which was ultimately revoked following the agitation from tribal communities).

It continued that there is also possibility of conflicts between the supporters of intending candidates which may further cause law and order problem.

The memo explained that an order for election of Chairman was issued on August 18 which proposed the election to be held on August 24 and accordingly, the CEO, ADC, Churachandpur submitted the list of presiders to the Deputy Commissioner and the appointment order of a presider was issued on August 21.

Following that, another notice was issued on August 23 whereby the list of candidates for the post of Chairman was notified. However, the proposed election was postponed to September 4 at the last minute on August 23 which is a clear indication that the issue is being politicised at the behest of some legislators, it claimed. The memo informed that the proposed election scheduled for September 4, was again postponed indefinitely and as such questioned why the election of a Chairman of a District ADC is being postponed repeatedly in violation of Constitutional provisions and norms.

It strongly recommended and demanded the leader of a majority group to be elected as Chairman with immediate effect so as to prevent further deterioration in the functioning of the said ADC as well as to avert law and order problem

As such the association demanded the Governor to take up necessary action to ensure the proper election of Chairman at the earliest by way of floor test.