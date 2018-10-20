ATRPFM meets Najma

IMPHAL, Oct 19: A team of All Tribal Rights’ Protection Forum Manipur (ATRPFM) met Governor Dr Najma Heptulla today to demand “immediate election” of the Chairman of ADC Churachandpur, separate budget for hill areas and pension for the employees of ADC, reports NNN.

According to the ATRPFM, the team had a lengthy discussion with the Governor and the latter assured that she would look into the matter as to why the the election of Chairman, ADC, Churachandpur could not be conducted till date.

The ATRPFM claimed that the Governor had assured them that she would try her best that the election to the chairman of the Churachandpur ADC is held. “She also said that the procedure for fund allocation would be examined and decided accordingly,” the ATRPFM added. Regarding the pension for the employees of ADCs, the Governor said she would do the needful, the ATRPFM stated. The tribal rights body then gave October 25 as “deadline” for conducting election of chairman, Churachandpur ADC.

“It may be mentioned that the State Government had framed rules for giving the pension for the employees of the Autonomous District Councils, and had also reflected it in the budget since 2007-08 budget session till date but no pension is given,” the ATRPFM pointed out, adding, “We have been pressing to the State Government to implement the framed rules,” it reminded. The ATRPFM said it had mentioned that election of ADC Chairman, Chandel was conducted within two three days, but no election is conducted for the ADC Chairman of Churachandpur even after the lapse of four months. “It is a clear indication of biased dealings on the part of the State Government,” the ATRPFM alleged.