ATRPFM on MU

IMPHAL, Sep 24: All Tribal Rights Protection Forum Manipur (ATRPFM) has suggested and demanded the appointment of an official, who has no connections whatsoever to BJP, MUSU, MUSA and MUTA, as the Vice Chancellor of Manipur University to bring a positive end to the crisis engulfing the university today..

A press release issued by the general secretary of the association conveyed that the crises of Manipur University must be settled once and for all in the larger interest of the students in particular and the people of Manipur in general.

It claimed that MU is not only for a particular community, MUSU, MUTA MUSA, or BJP but the university is for all the communities residing in the State.

The interest of all the communities has to be taken into consideration in such an issue, it claimed and added that student unions or teacher bodies need not interfere in the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor.

The association stated that Manipur University is not a private property to play around.

ATRPFM has been watching the crisis patiently without saying anything on the matter till date but now its patience has run out and the situation has compelled the association to lash out, it added.

Pointing out the current ban on internet in the State, the association mentioned that MUSU, MUTA, MUSA and the State Government should realise the importance of internet in the modern society.

Requesting MUSU MUSA and MUTA to leave the matter and instead work for the welfare of the students, it remarked that a student body and teachers’ body are not designed for the process of appointing employees and added that if the bodies think the appointment is wrong, they can approach the High Court of Manipur with their grievances.

The action of the conflicting parties would tear the State apart if they fail to understand the sentiments of the tribals, if they have no knowledge about the value of education, the value of time and the damage caused by their action concerning the career of the students, it alleged.

As such, ATRPFM suggested and demanded the appointment of an individual, who has no links whatsoever with BJP, MUSU, MUSA and MUTA, to be appointed as the VC of Manipur University to end the crisis.

It further warned that if the interest of the tribal students are not taken into consideration, they will be compelled to take up necessary course of action.