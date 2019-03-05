ATRPFM raises anti-ST status banner

IMPHAL, Mar 5

The All Tribal Rights Pro-tection Forum Manipur (ATRPFM) has reiterated its opposition to the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category.

A press release issued by the general secretary of ATRPFM mentioned that earlier, the association submitted several memoran- dums to the Union Government and the State Govern- ment regarding the matter and claimed that primitive ways of living is one of the primary factors based on which it should be decided whether a community can be included in the ST category or not.

But the living standard of Meiteis are far higher and as such they are not qualified to be conferred the status of ST, ATRPFM reasoned.

Another factor is distinct culture and shyness of the concerned populace to mix up with the rest of the world.

Being the most advanced community in the State, there is no question of shyness for the Meiteis when it comes to contact with the rest of the world, it stated and questioned on what ground Meiteis shall be conferred the status of ST and for what purpose.

Meitei representation in the public employment is excellent, their economic status is very high and Meiteis are advanced in every respect from every angle. The tribes of Manipur have been facing economic and social injustice, their representation in the public employment is extremely low and they are still living in the primitive stage.

They live in the far-flung hill areas in difficult terrain without any modern basic facilities like roads, health, education and so on. There is no source of income for the hill people who live in the forests. They depend for their livelihood on forest produces and shifting cultivation. They still need reservation in schools and offices due to inadequate representations. Meiteis do not face such problems, ATRPFM claimed.

Mentioning the above-cited facts and circumstances, ATRPFM strongly opposed the demand of STDCM and claimed that this stand of the association against the inclusion of Meitei in the ST list, is in the common interests of all communities and for peaceful coexistence.

Decrying CM N Biren Singh’s statement that the demand of STDCM is genuine, the association alleged that the CM’s statement will jeopardize the interests of tribal communities.

Moreover it is shameful on the part of the Government to make such baseless statement, it added and suggested that for better coexistence between the hills and valley and for long reign of the BJP Government in Manipur, the CM should study the facts properly beforehand.

Cautioning that ATRPFM will fight tooth and nail to protect the land and rights of tribal people, it urged the State Government not to invite any problem in the State by making such arbitrary statements.

Alleging that it understands the main intension behind the STDCM’s demand, ATRPFM reasoned that STDCM claim that the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST list is for protection is not true.

Their real intention is the tribals’ land and other facilities, it alleged. ATRPFM claimed that the Meitei people have Manipur People Bill 2018, ILP etc.

It further warned that the tribals of Manipur will never remain silent if the State Government fails to understand the sentiments and interest of the tribals.



