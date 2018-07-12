ATSUM, ANSAM, KSO concerned over ‘anarchic state’ at MU

Newmai News Nework

IMPHAL, Jul 11 : The All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM), All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) and Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) have expressed concern over “the anarchy” that is being witnessed in Manipur University and added that it is a matter of serious concern that needs the collective intervention of both the State Government and the “authority concerned”, so as to bring forth an early solution by invoking the rule of law. “What started as a minor bickering has snowballed into a full-blown agitation,” the tribal student bodies said.

A joint statement issued by the three student organisations said that the proponent of the agitation should realise that the “needless prolongation of their agitation to a ridiculous extent has seriously jeopardized” the career of thousands of students whose mark sheets and certificates are keep pending due to this agitation.

“If the agitators have any concern for the students of the State then they should withdraw their agitation or resort to other means which will ensure normal functioning of the University Administrative Block for the sake of the students whose future is hanging in the balance,” said the joint statement adding, “And they should be ready to accept responsibility and held culpable for any backlash”.

According to ATSUM, ANSAM and KSO, Manipur University is the nerve centre of all higher institutions functioning within Manipur. As such, the tribal student bodies said, all institutions under the varsity are feeling the pinch of this agitation. “With 86 institutions affiliated under the University, thousands of students are facing the brunt,” added the statement.

“It is quite apparent that Delhi is waiting and watching a pandemonium that has been ignited from a neglected spark,” the tribal student bodies observed. It also said that if all the allegations levelled against the Vice Chancellor (VC) have anything to do with proven facts and evidences, the agitators should have approached the office of the Visitor (The President of India) to adjudicate on the issue and demand an impartial enquiry from the competent authority from the onset of the agitation without disturbing the academic atmosphere of the university.

It also said that the VC in question should also be given an opportunity to present his side of story for the sake of fair trial. “Ousting or unseating the VC through mob arbitration will create a bad precedent for the university and its sanctity,” the tribal student bodies added.

The joint statement said that the present VC, despite all his lapses and shortcomings, had contributed significantly for the well-being of the students “like the hosting the National Science Congress, the first of its kind, the completion of projects that were long overdue, putting to rest the reservation imbroglio, streaming of administration are few of his contributions that deserve our collective appreciation”. So, there is nothing wrong in giving the devil his due, added ATSUM, ANSAM and KSO.

According to the three student bodies, if the present VC is at fault then his predecessors were neither saints.

“The fact that Manipur University has become the hotbed of corruption, activities can be substantiated by the fact that many of the staff serving at Manipur University are under CBI scanner for financial impropriety and some are already booked for the same reason,” alleged the student bodies.

“Had the CBI been given a pervasive ambit it would have surely blown the lid of many who are at the helm of affairs,” the tribal student bodies said, adding, “This sad state of affair is allowed to be persisted since there is no effective mechanism to curb the menace that is going on within the varsity”.

According to the student organisations, the helplessness of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on the matter is apparent as law and order happens to be State’s subject, an injunction of the Constitution of India. “So in the fitness of things the Central Government should not turn a blind eye to the impasse that has stagnated the career of hundreds of thousands of promising students,” added the statement.

The tribal student bodies stated that it will be in the best interest of the student community that the ‘rule of law’ prevails without resorting to violence. The student bodies also urged for resumption of normal academic exercises at the earliest in the interest of the students. “Intervention from the office of the Hon’ble Chief Minister for immediate redressal is needed,” added the student bodies.