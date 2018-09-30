ATSUM conclave

IMPHAL, Sep 29: At the backdrop of the Manipur University impasse, the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) will be organising a Tribal Student Organisations’ Conclave at the conference hall of Tribal Research Institute, Imphal, on October 1.
A press release issued by the general secretary of ATSUM today appealed to all the student leaders to attend the said meeting.
