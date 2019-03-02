ATSUM cries foul

KANGPOKPI, Mar 2 : The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) has expressed serious disappointment over the alleged injustice meted out to tribal MPS officers of 2007 batch and apprised Chief Minister N Biren Singh to take up necessary action, reports our correspondent.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, the student body said that while it appreciates the CM’s initiative of “Go to Hill” program it is saddened to see tribal MPS Officers especially the 2007 batch being allegedly neglected and humiliated selectively when the junior most officer of the stated batch is given undue preference as per an order vide No.25/14/2004-MPS/dp(pt)(B) dated 20/02/19.

It continued that the junior most officer was given the charge of CO 8 MR, not to mention the previous order where he was given the charge of looking after SP Railways and this happened when all the eleven tribal MPS officers were side-lined and added that such attitude from the highest authority of the State is least expected, that too in an active uniform service.

ATSUM also reiterated that it has nothing against the said junior police officer personally but said that if he is eligible and capable so is the 11 tribal officers senior to him in the merit list and if capability is the yardstick for measurement of giving in charge/look after of SP/CO then the 11 tribal officers should be given as they never had any adverse remarks against them during their 11 years of service and they have outstandingly performed their duties.

While pleading with the Chief Minister to consider the sentiments of the tribal MPS officers who are really disheartened, ATSUM urged Chief Minister N Biren Singh to initiate immediate necessary action in the interest of the public.