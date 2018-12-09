ATSUM decries

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 8: Terming the assault and molestation of a couple at Iroisemba, on November 27, as one of the series of serious crimes committed against the hill people, the All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM) has expressed disappointment at the appa-rent lack of voice or support from any of the valley based CSOs regarding the incident.

The students’ organization also conveyed that all sections of the society should collectively fight against such acts, so as to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Addressing a press meet at ATSUM head office located at Adimjati Complex, Chingmeirong, today, its secretary (education) Henkai Singsit condemned the recent Iroisemba case in the strongest term.

He alleged that the victims in most cases of crimes against women in the State, are often found to be from the hill areas while the perpetrators are from valley region.

Maintaining that ATSUM takes the trend of crimes against hill people as a glaring example of showing total disrespect to the hill people, Henkai stated that the situation would have been very different if the victims of the incident happened to be from the valley.

The charge sheet of the said incident should be filed at the earliest time and the perpetrators should be awarded befitting punishment, he said apart from demanding the Government and law enforcing agencies to take the crime very seriously.