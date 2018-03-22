ATSUM demands introduction of biometric system for teachers in hill colleges, schools

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Mar 21 : The first round of ATSUM’s tour to hill colleges and schools as part of its endeavours to streamline education in the hill districts culminated today at Hill College Tadubi in Senapati District.

The student body highlighted various shortages and educational needs in the hill district, which they stumbled upon on during the course of touring the hill colleges and schools.

The final tour today at Hill College, Tadubi by a team of ATSUM led by its education secretary Kakai Singsit in the presence of its youth affairs and sports secretary Lamcha Chongloi, was accompanied by Senapati District Students’ Association (SDSA) and Mao Students’ Union (MSU).

Speaking to media persons at SDSA Office, Senapati DHQs, ATSUM education secretary, Kakai Singsit said that Hill College, Tadubi is on the verge of collapse with low access of students, despite significant attendance on the part of teachers.

He said that the approach road of the college, which is around 2 km away from the main village, is in a very pathetic condition and urged the State Government to widen the road and complete the road repairing at the earliest.

He continued that minimal lapses and loopholes on part of teacher community will be rectified with the collective efforts from various quarters including civil society organization leaders and the school authority.

Highlighting the various common shortages faced by educational institutions in the hill districts, Kakai Singsit said that shortage of teaching staff and irregularity on the part of teachers are the main reasons for the deplorable conditions, except in one or two colleges, and encroachment of college campus by locals is visible everywhere.

He further said that the teacher quarters in most of the hill colleges and schools are basically defunct, which is another factor for irregularity of teachers in the schools and colleges.

He pointed out that the State Government’s negligence in terms of teaching staff, non teaching staff, infrastructures, buildings, equipments and other basic requirement of the hill districts, is visible in every college and schools of the hill districts.

While seeking special performance package for Churachandpur College, Kakai Singsit claimed that Churachandpur College is the best functioning college among other colleges in the hill district with nearly 4000 students having impeccable performance by snatching top positions in every academic calendar.

Stressing the immediate needs for the hill educational institutions, ATSUM education secretary said that immediate fencing and action against encroachers of colleges land are needed as far as land encroachment of hill colleges are concerned. He also highlighted the need for provision of bus service for Pettigrew College, Ukhrul and United College, Chandel, as the two colleges are located quite far from the main town.

“In order to address the absence and irregularity of teaching staffs, it is imperative to introduce biometric attendance record for teachers in all hill districts colleges and schools, which the Government must implement at the earliest with immediate effect”, demanded ATSUM education secretary.

He also said that transfer and posting of teachers in the hill colleges should not be done without prior consent of the respective college Principals.

While informing the defaulting teachers, Kakai Singsit warned that clemency has been shown in the first round of ATSUM’s visit to the hill colleges and schools but no leniency will be shown if ATSUM come across such defaulting actions in its surprise visit in the future.

While disclosing ATSUM’s decision to give more importance and priority towards Pettigrew College in Ukhrul district, Kakai Singsit lamented that of all the seven colleges in the hill district, ATSUM is giving priority towards Pettigrew College because William Pettigrew was the first person who brought modern education for the first time in Manipur.