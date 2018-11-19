ATSUM moots stir over recruitment backlog

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 18: Taking serious note of the State Government’s act of issuing notification for recruitment to various posts in JNIMS recently despite having backlog in the arrangement of SC/ST reservation norms, the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) has threatened to launch intense forms of agitation if the recruitment orders are not declared as null and void at the earliest.

ATSUM also demanded the State Government to fulfil the other points included in the charter of demands they submitted to the Government in the past.

Addressing a press meet held at ATSUM administrative centre located at Adim- jati Complex, Chingmeirong today, its finance secretary SR Andria informed that the State Government issued a notification very recently for recruitment of various posts in JNIMS and alleged that the notification came out amidst the presence of a huge backlog regarding alleged defiance of reser- vation quotas in JNIMS as well as repeated appeals to the State Government to look into the matter and other demands of ATSUM.

The State Government, during talks with ATSUM, ANSAM and KSO on multiple occasions, had assured of looking into the demands of the student organizations, which include establishment of separate university for tribals and implementation of appropriate reservation norms for SC/ST in the State, he said and added that the Government had even promised that a new committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary, MH Khan, as its Chairman, will look into the demands of the said organizations. Contrary to the assurance given in the past, the same Government has completely sidelined the demands of the organizations and issued notification for fresh recruitment of various posts in JNIMS recently and NIT, Manipur on October 24.

ATSUM strongly condemns the Government’s act, which is also against its much hyped slogans “Go to village” and “inclusive development in the State”, the Finance Secretary added.

He also demanded the deserving Assistant Professors working in JNIMS to be included in the promotion list regarding promotion of Assistant Professors to Professors.