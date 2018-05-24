ATSUM pained over transfer of Addl Director Hills Edn(S), urges to retain his post

Kpi, May 23 : The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur expressed its dissatisfaction over the recent alleged discriminate transfer of Addl Director Hills Education (S) and appealed the authority concerned to retain him at the same post.

ATSUM education secretary, Kakai Singsit said that the transfer at this juncture when their Charter of demands is gaining momentum and almost in the completion stage, came as a shock for ATSUM and the students union view the transfer as a design to sabotage their demands.

He continued that the Charter of demands submitted to the Government in September last year, has much to do for the improvement of education systems in the hills and the Addl Director is the linchpin to advise and assist the Government when his opinion is sought on crucial matters for completion of their demands.

He also said that the Addl Director is fully aware of the situation, problems, complications and prospects involving the charter of demands and as such his presence is highly necessary.

He added that it will be impossible for a new Addl Director to take hold of the complicated issues in a hurry, which needs immediate attention.

“The issues and points associating the ATSUM charter of demands are complicated, complex and require a man of experience who has enough knowledge of the issues”, he added.

Kakai Singsit also pointed out that transfer policy, filling up of vacant posts in the hills educational institutions, rationalization of teachers, regularization of ad-hoc and contract teachers meant for the hill districts, amalgamation of schools and utilization of hill based teachers in the valley are some of the long pending core issues that are complicated and intricate in nature and his advice and opinion in the matter will have great consequence positively or negatively.

He continued that ATSUM is pained over the order issued on May 16 regarding the transfer of four officers from the Education Department (schools) but on May 18 another order came our retaining three officers (out of the four) on the pretext that they had gone to New Delhi on official duty.

Surprisingly, the Addl Director who also went with the same group for the same duty to the same place was not retained as the other three officers, he added.

The students’ union demanded the present Addl Director to be treated at par with the three other officers.