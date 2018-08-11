ATSUM reiterates stand Alternatives on the agenda

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Aug 10: On the first day of the 48 hours general strike imposed by ATSUM in hill areas of the State calling for restoration of normalcy in Manipur University where academic activities have taken a back seat for the past sixty-days or so, the tribal student leaders have warned the Government of a more intensive agitation if the impasse is not resolved soon.

Though the hills are relatively peaceful, they still suffer as all crucial institutions in the State have been confined at Imphal valley, according to ANSAM general secretary AC Thotso.

Addressing the press at the office of KSO Churachandpur today, he maintained that if the current impasse at MU is not resolved quickly ATSUM will start looking for an alternate means for the 20 thousand plus students whose academic career have been put at stake due to the failure to issue academic credentials by the University and seek a separate University for the tribals.

ATSUM finance secretary Andria called on the agitators to instead consider the future of the students as their priority. The plight of the students should be addressed immediately, he said.

President of ATSUM Vareiyo Shatsang alleged that they have been compelled to launch the agitation by the circumstances emanating from the highest seat of learning in the State. ‘Manipur University is kept at ransom,’ he said.

He further asserted that they are neither against nor in favour of AP Pandey but only wish to see normalcy return to the university without any further delay. ‘Our message is, let the rule of law prevail in Manipur University. Nothing more,’ he added. ‘The agitators are hampering the academic pursuits of thousands of students and this has compelled ATSUM to take up the agitation calling for the restoration of classes and courses.’

The ATSUM leaders also thanked the public for their co-operation and making their bandh call a success across the hill districts.