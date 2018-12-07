ATSUM urges

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, Dec 6 : ATSUM has threatened to take up its own course of action if the “innocent couple who are victims” of November 27 Iroisemba incident are not compensated “adequately”, and the culprits punished.

Strongly condemning the Iroisemba incident, ATSUM alleged that the “innocent couple” suffered untold atrocities at the hands of four youths belonging to Lamdeng Makha Leikai. The student body expressed its appreciation to the police for tracking down and arresting the culprits who had committed the reprehensible act. It also stated that the “audacity with which it was perpetrated indicated” that the incident may not be an isolated one in the area surrounding Iroisemba forest. “The culprits claimed that they were from an underground outfit who look after ‘Laipham’ (place of God) in the forest. This is an indication of the breakdown of law and order mechanism and the failure of the State to ensure the safety of the common people, and that too in the heart of Imphal,” ATSUM added.

The student body added that it is high time for all civil societies to come together and fight the increasing social menace of hatred and intolerance. “It can happen to any family irrespective of communities if these crimes are not checked in time. While addressing the issue for the benefit of all, it may be pertinent that all should work together to ensure justice for the couple,” the apex tribal student body added.