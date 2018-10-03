Attempt to hold talks won’t bear fruit : MUSU

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 1: Taking strong exception to the State Government’s efforts to hold dialogue with the Manipur University community on the protracted crisis besieging the university while keeping a number of teachers and students behind bars, MUSU has categorically stated that the State Government’s attempts to hold talks would not bear any fruit until and unless all the arrested students and teachers are released without any condition.

Decrying that the State Government has converted the MU campus into a heavily militarised zone by deploying a large number of security personnel thereby creating fear psychosis among students and the public, MUSU demanded immediate withdrawal of all security personnel from MU campus.

A press release issued by MUSU president M Dayaman claimed that Prof K Yugindro told a team of the Manipur University Working Women Association (MUWWA) that he could not withdraw the FIR he lodged without consulting the Chief Minister.

This is an unmistakable indication that the FIR was lodged not at the own volition of Prof Yugindro. The FIR was lodged in collusion with some people, MUSU asserted while demanding immediate withdrawal of the same FIR.

Apart from imprisoning a number of students and teachers, Prof Yugindro and Prof Shyamkesho have suspended many teachers and staff.

As a part of their suspension spree, four Professors have been placed under suspension, MUSU noted while condemning the suspension.

It pointed out to Prof Yugindro and Prof Shyamkesho that no university can exist without teachers and students.

The gang set up by Prof Pandey with the sinister objective of devastating Manipur University is being protected and abetted by the State Government and the Central Government, MUSU alleged.

Further alleging that Prof Yugindro and Prof Shyamkesho are key members of the gang, MUSU decried that MU campus has been defiled and converted into a security barrack by allotting a large number of security personnel to Prof Yugindro and Prof Shyamkesho.