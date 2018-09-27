Attend office writ

IMPHAL, Sep 26 : The State Government has ordered all Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments to ensure attendance in all their offices and sub-ordinate offices during the 48 hrs general strike called by student organisations from midnight of September 26 to 28.

An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary J Suresh Babu yesterday.

Attendance report should be sent to the Administrative Departments concerned. Departmental proceedings should be taken up against those who are absent from duty, the order said.

The order directed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure functioning of all offices in districts and ensure attendance in all offices. Departmental actions will be initiated against employees who are absent, it said.

Meanwhile, an order of the Director of Education (S) has directed all the staff of Education (S), officers/officials of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to attend office on September 27 and 28. Disciplinary action will be taken up against those who are absent, it said.

Meanwhile, Imphal West DM has imposed prohibitions under CrPC 144 in the said district for a period of 2 months with effect from 6 pm of September 26.