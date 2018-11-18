ATU negates affiliation claim

TENGNOUPAL, Nov 17: The Aimol Tribe Union has strongly condemned the statement issued by the United Naga Council on November 11 regarding the affiliation of Aimol Tribe Union Manipur to the UNC under Naga family and termed it as baseless.

A press release issued by the president of Aimol Tribe Union Manipur today clarified that the affiliation of the union was done by a handful of individuals with vested interest under the direction of NSCN (IM) and UNC at a meeting held at Komlathabi.

It explained that on April 13, 2015, one S Mun- thoireng declared Aimol as a Naga tribe without any knowledge of the Aimol people and created a lot of confusion among the people of Pallel area which further led to the death of six people as the years went by.

The union conveyed that the Aimol tribe wants to live peacefully with all other communities in Manipur and appealed to all to respect one another.

Alleging that the tense situation in Pallel was caused by the immature and negative mindset of the NSCN (IM) cadres and the UNC, the union demanded all those concerned to stop interfering in the affairs of the Aimol tribe and warned that the union will approach the United Nation on charges of violation of human rights if its demands go unheeded.

It further accused the UNC of acting on its whims and fancies as well as the State and Central Governments for remaining as silent spectators to the whole issue and asked why the Government have not taken up any actions against the culprits. Aimol people will stand for their own identity, culture and tradition as indigenous people of Manipur, it added.