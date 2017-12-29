IMPHAL, Dec 28 : Atya patya trial for both men and women will be held on December 31 under the aegis of All Manipur Atya Patya Association at the ground of the association which is located at Leimapokpam.

The trial is for State team formation and the selected players will represent Manipur in the 32nd Men’s and 28th Women’s National Atya Patya Championship 2018 which will be held from January 12 to 14 at Shirdi, Maharashtra. The championship will be organised under the supervision of National Atya Patya Federation.