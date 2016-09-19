The author who discovers new ways of finance in IT

It’s time to meet another author Munduru who wrote most of his articles on Finance, ERP and Information Technology, specialized study in Finance. Mallikarjuna Prasad Munduru is the author of “Growing Demand for ERP Package implementation”, an article published on “Ezine Articles” with a starred review.

Reading a technology author’s is a magnificent way to see a writer’s path to success, enabling you to learn from them.

The current article ‘Growing Demand for ERP Package implementation’, describes the growing importance of enterprise resource planning softwares around the world and its growing demand in across industry and various implementations. He got so desperate to boost readership that he’d share the article link on social media, where it was more accessible. As you read on you’ll see that this is indicative of Munduru’s personality, and why article writing is the perfect platform for someone like him, as a Technology Expert.

Munduru’s first published article “A New Era in trendsetting third party tax software for finance systems” was greatly applauded. He had a meagre amount of downloads and the article – which required a huge amount of research to write – looked like it was oncourse to be forgotten about like the thousands of other artilces online.

It was his study and research and was extremely lucky to have industry experience in Finance, Enterprise Resource Planning and Information Technology. Working in the Information Technology field was really beneficial in shaping the article. When he was shopping it around to publishers, many thought he needed to make sweeping changes – force a stronger analysis, innovation – but he was confident that this was the study he wanted to present to the audience. The strategies he employed to promote his articles aren’t new transition, or even particularly clever, but the scale in which he implemented them is what made the difference.

His biggest learning experience has been realizing how important it is for you, the writer, to be an active participant in spreading the word about explaining his article. It’s imperative to keeping your article alive well past the publication date, especially in the Accounting and finance community. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know people via Linkedin, Twitter, especially. It’s been a really fun experience.

He thoughtnot giving up was key. Because he didn’t have many publishing credits, He wasn’t really looked at as a good bet. He decided to get creative with how he approached the publishing world. He thought it helped that he didn’t really know what the rules were and so he didn’t think it made sense to wait so long to hear back from other publishers. He decided to do research and try to be his own advocate.

To be honest. He was on Linkedin, but he didn’t have more than a hundred followers. He didn’t have a Tumblr. He didn’t have a Goodreads page. He thought all these things are important and necessary.

That being said, you have to strike a balance so you don’t turn into a promotion automaton. He has also met other writers and have close together group readings. It’s a fun way to meet new readers and really build a sense of community. Currently he is finishing up an article about an emerging trends in Finance space.