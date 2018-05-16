Auto JAC to meet shortly

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 15: The Joint Administrative Council (JAC) of All Manipur Under Five Tonne Passenger Service has stated that they would soon convene a meeting to decide their next course of action.

Speaking to media persons this afternoon, JAC general secretary Loukrakpam Shashikanta said that the ongoing cease work strike would end this midnight.

He said that the JAC has been preparing to launch intense modes of agitation in case no positive response is received from the Government.

Condemning the arrest of seven members of the JAC in the course of the cease work strike, the general secretary demanded unconditional release of all of them at the earliest. Police were committing excesses by arresting seven members of the JAC just for undertaking the cease work strike, Shashikanta said.

He went on to ask as to why police have not been arresting State Government employees who have been undertaking cease work strike. Reacting to the Transport Director’s clarification that there is no ban on diesel autos and mini vans within Imphal city, the JAC functionary pointed out that a meeting of the Traffic Regulation and Parking Committee (TRPC) held on April 25 with Chief Minister N Biren in the chair decided to introduce battery-operated buses and e-rickshaws within Imphal city. The Chief Minister himself stated that diesel autos would be banned within the limits of Imphal city, Shashikanta said. Yes, the Government has not yet issued any order but such an order can be issued any time. The JAC has been demanding withdrawal of the TRPC’s resolution, he added.