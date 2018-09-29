Auto torched

IMPHAL, Sep 28: An auto-rickshaw was torched by an unidentified man on Wahengbam Leikai road near Keishampat Mutum Leirak at around 1.30 pm today.

It is said that the auto-rickshaw was torched by one of the passengers while it was moving. As the auto caught fire, the driver identified as Thingbaijam Rojen (41) s/o Th Lokhon lost control of the vehicle and it hit another auto before it came to a grinding halt.

Even though the fire was doused by people of the locality, three persons sustained injuries and they were taken to RIMS. Pretending to be a passenger, a man boarded Rojen’s auto at Hodam Leirak in which two women were also travelling before he torched the vehicle near Mutum Leirak using petrol he was carrying.

After the auto hit another auto coming from the opposite direction and it came to a grinding halt, the miscreant managed to flee from the spot.