Awang Sekmai decides not to give land to military

IMPHAL, Aug 30: Awang Sekmai and adjoining villages have resolved not to spare any land for army or paramilitary forces within their respective areas. A public meeting was held today at Awang Sekmai Koujengleima community hall under the aegis of the Sekmai Protection Committee (SPC) where representatives of adjoining villages like Khurkhul, Kanto and Keingam were also present.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting was over, SPC president Angom Rajesh said that they have heard about the State Government receiving a response from the Government of India’s army and paramilitary authorities regarding the former’s initiative to take over Koirengei old airfield and some other areas currently occupied by central paramilitary forces at Kakching.

The total area of Koirengei old airfield and the sites currently occupied by central paramilitary forces at Kakching is 89.22 acres but the Government of India has been reportedly demanding 1800 acres at Awang Sekmai if the old airfield and the military sites at Kakching should be vacated, Rajesh said. Army and paramilitary authorities gave their response to the State Government about a month back. The army authority has been demanding Rs 78.50 crore at the rate of Rs 200 per sq feet or 1800 acres at Awang Sekmai in exchange of Koirengei old airfield and the military sites of Kakching.

If their demand of Rs 78.50 crore is placed against 1800 acres demanded at Awang Sekmai, the land value stands at just Rs 5 per sq feet. This is totally unacceptable. It is not about the low land value. People of Awang Sekmai and adjoining villages would not give away any piece of land to army or paramilitary forces, Rajesh said. Large tracts of paddy fields belonging to Awang Sekmai, Khurkhul, Kanto and Keingam were taken over by army authority when the Leimakhong station of 57th Mountain Division was enlarged. Because of this expansion of military base, Keingam village was totally uprooted and the whole village was shifted to another place.

Awang Sekmai had already given 59.41 acres to the IOC’s LPG bottling plant, he said.