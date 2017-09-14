Awangbow rubbishes ‘removed’ report

IMPHAL, Sep 13: Refuting the reports published in the media on September 13 that president of Naga People’s Front (NPF), Manipur State Unit, Awangbow Newmai has been removed from his post, Awangbou Newmai has claimed that the reports are baseless and not accepted by the party unit in Manipur.

He said this while speaking to the media during a press meet held today at Hotel Imphal, North AOC.

L Dikho, Minister, PHED, Printing and Stationery, K Leishiyo, Parliamentary Secretary, Paul Muinao, wopking President, Sh Manglem, ADC leader, Chandel, ML Markson, ADC Chairman, Senapati and Molarshing Monshang, president, NPF, Chandel were also present at the press conference.

Awangbou Newmai further claimed that the NPF, Manipur State Unit does not have any problem and the members still remain intact as strong partnership/alliance of BJP led coalition Government in Manipur.

He asserted that the statement in the newspaper reports may be the claim made by the minority group of NPF that has been rejected by the Central Executive Council.

Stating that there has been an internal leadership crisis in the NPF Central Unit since July 7, 2017, Newmai said that the party unit in Manipur has no connection with the matter.

The executive members of the party unit in the State, legislators and supporters have already decided to go with the decision made on majority basis in connection with the endorsement to the appointment of central party leaders.

As such, the NPF, Manipur State Unit supports the NPF, Central unit group led by Neiphiu Rio and Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang, as the group is being supported by 37 MLAs out of the 48 in Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

He informed that Neiphiu Rio has been put as interim president of NPF, Central Unit.

The decision and claim made by the NPF group led by Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu in Nagaland that NPF has severed ties with NDA and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) is not accepted by NPF, Manipur State Unit, Newmai added.

Asserting that the endorsement status of the party’s State unit in Manipur has been clearly put to the Election Commission of India (ECI), he maintained that the leadership tussle in NPF, central unit will come to an end when its leaders are appointed according to the party’s convention that is most likely to be held on September 20 or 21 this year.When asked about the report that the State’s party unit president had gone to Delhi along with Neiphiu Rio and TR Zeliang and lobbied with the BJP Central leaders to give Ministerial berth, Awangbow Newmai clarified that there were no such thing/matter and added the trip was to only attend a NEDA meeting.

L Dikho while speaking at the press conference said that the NPF unit in Manipur has no knowledge about the dismissal of Awangbou Newmai from his post as president of NPF Manipur State unit and added that it came to know only from the media report published on September 13, 2017.

He informed that the party executives and members in NPF, Manipur State Unit and every legislator in the BJP led coalition Government are intact and remain strong alliance of the Government.

He termed the statement in the news report as unacceptable and baseless.