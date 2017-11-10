Award

IMPHAL, Nov 9: Society for Community Mobilisation for Sustainable Development (Mobilisation), New Delhi has conferred Life Time Achievement Award to Dr M Premjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor, CAU, Imphal. Dr Premjit received the award today at a function held in Guwahati.

Dr M Premjit has been conferred the award in recognition of his immense contribution in agricultural research, education and extension management both at National and International levels, according to a statement issued by Information and Publicity Officer, CAU, Imphal.