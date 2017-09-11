IMPHAL, Sep 10 (DIPR): Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh has said that success in high and higher secondary examinations should be the base for further achievements for students. He was speaking at the Second Meritorious Award Distribution Ceremony of United Club and Library (UCAL), held at Uripok Khwairak Selungba Leirak Community Hall today.

The Deputy CM said that students should realize that success in examinations is the base through which their career should be made. Nowadays, tough competition among students has been increasing and scoring in the examinations has considerably been increased, he added.

He said that meritorious means not only excellent in text books but also to be good enough in other areas of knowledge acquisition.

Ability to think and application of mind are the factors that students can have a brilliant career opportunity in their lives. Whatever they learn in their learning days should be applied in the days when learning options are over, he asserted.

He also said that there have been a number of meritorious students for the last many years in the State.

However, only a few can pass UPSC, MPSC and other Competitive Examinations. There is a need to introspect the career options made by the students, he added.

He appealed to the learning community to choose options that will be more helpful in bringing a societal change in the days to come.