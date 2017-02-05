Awareness camp held

Thoubal: Under the supervision of SBI Regional Business Office Imphal, a Mega Digital Banking Awareness camp was organised by SBI Kakching at Kakching Library and Information Centre today.

Classes on State bank debit card, Internet Banking, SBI Buddy, POS, Cash@POS were conducted by experts.

The awareness camp was attended by DC Kakching , Th Kirankumar, chief manager of customer service and complaint management of SBI Regional Business Office, Ksh Rameshwar Singh and president of Senior Citizens Forum Kakching, Nongmaithem Nimai Singh.