BANKING (1)

Awareness camp held

Thoubal: Under the supervision of SBI Regional Business Office Imphal, a Mega Digital Banking Awareness camp was organised by SBI Kakching at Kakching Library and Information Centre today.
Classes on State bank debit card, Internet Banking, SBI Buddy, POS, Cash@POS were conducted by experts.
The awareness camp was attended by DC Kakching , Th Kirankumar, chief manager of customer service and complaint management of SBI Regional Business Office, Ksh Rameshwar Singh and president of Senior Citizens Forum Kakching, Nongmaithem Nimai Singh.

