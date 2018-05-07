Awareness campaign cum lecture on cyber security

IMPHAL, May 6

An awareness campaign and lecture on cyber security was held at unit Hqs 109 Bn, CRPF Mongsangei.

The session was conducted by Dr Mohit Garg and his team from cyber crime police station with the objective to sensitize the CRPF personnel on precautions against the ever increasing cyber crimes.

The lecture was attended by 100 personnel of 109 Bn CRPF including Sh Vinod Kumar, Commandant and officers.

During the session, the participants were enlightened on how to safely use various social media sites and on precautions against fake and fraud calls and also on how to use personal debit cards with utmost secrecy.

Commandant Sh Vinod Kumar appealed to the troops to exercise extreme caution while using social media sites.

He lauded Dr Mohit Garg and his team for conducting the programme in the Bn.