Awareness campaign on medicinal plants held

IMPHAL, Jun 19: Foundation for Society Development, Keishamthong and Manipur State Medicinal Plants Board, Dept of Ayush, Lamphelpat jointly organised a one day school awareness campaign on medicinal plants of Manipur today at Nilapadma Hr Sec School, Sekmai. According to a statement, Dr L Ashok Sharma, Additional Director, Directorate of AYUSH and Dr A Guneshwor Sharma, Member Secretary, MSMPB attended the programme as the chief guest and guest of honour respectively while A Tampha Devi, Principal, Nilapadma Hr Sec School presided the function.

A total of 175 students from various schools participated in the painting, essay, speech and poem writing competitions.