Bishnupur: CRPF, YSM, DIGP Range Brig SK Sharma provided awareness on job opportunities and application to defence forces under Bishnupur and Churachandpur district today.

The awareness programme was organised by 32 Bn CRPF, Loktak under the aegis of IGP (Manipur and Nagaland Sector) Vikram Sehgal at the recreation hall of the Battalion.

The programme was organised to spread awareness on the requirements, needs and procedures of applying in these defence forces.

A recruitment cell would be set up at the Battalion to provide information and updates on Army, BSF, CRPF etc.

Altogether 60 people including men, women and village chiefs from in Bishnupur and Churachandpur district took part in the awareness programme.