Awareness on NDPS Act

Churachandpur: The Churachandpur Police has conducted an awareness programme on ”Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) 1985″ for its officers at the SP’s Conference Hall today.

The SP-NAB, W Babu Singh and DSP-NCB Vikash Kumar briefed the police officers for over three hours on the Act. While the SP talked on the important sections of ‘NDPS Act, 1985’ and his Deputy dwelt on ‘Loopholes on NDPS cases Investigation’.