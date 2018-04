IMPHAL, Apr 11: A day-long awareness programme on Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana was held today at Potsangbam village, Imphal West district. Potsangbam Zilla Parishad Member L Bobby, Members of Potsangbam Gram Panchayat and several womenfolk attended the programme. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana has received a great initial response from the general public.